Shirley H. Chadwell Jr., 76, of Front Royal, Virginia. went to be with his Lord and Savior in his home Monday, March 4, 2019 with his loving wife by his side.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 8 at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.
Junior was born November 3, 1942 in the old Johnson Nursing Home in Front Royal, son of the late Shirley Howard Chadwell Sr. and Mary Frances Hawkins Chadwell.
Junior, as most knew him by, retired from A&P after 42 years of dedicated service.
Junior and Judy loved to hunt and fish and he loved spending time with his family.
Junior was a member of the Strasburg Moose Lodge, The American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53, New Market Eagles, and the B.P.O.E. Lodge 2382
Surviving are his loving and devoted wife, Judy Chadwell; his children, Wayne Chadwell, Melissa Baker Annette Bruette, Bob Smith, Steven Smith, Jennifer Williams and Brian Chadwell; 18 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Lathan Williams Jr., Willie Baker, David Sampson, Terry Stinson, Jason Hartsell and Ashby Grimsley.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
