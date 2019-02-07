|
McCABE
JAMES P., SR.
95, of Avalon, NJ, formerly of Bala Cynwyd, PA, on Feb. 5, 2019. Husband of Sara J. Godino McCabe; father of James Jr, the late Maria Hemsley, Matthew (Terri), Mark, and Sheila (Michael) Boornazian; brother of Bernie (Lynn); seven grandchildren. Memorial Mass on Feb. 11, 2019 at 11 A.M. at St. Brendan the Navigator Parish Maris Stella Church, 50th St and Dune Dr, Avalon, NJ, where Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. Donations to the American Legion Post 331, P.O. Box 232, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Condolences:
www.radzieta.com
Published on Philly.com on Feb. 7, 2019