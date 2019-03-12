Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kate Droney. View Sign

KATE DRONEY Kate Droney, 67, died of cancer March 2, 2019, surrounded by family at her Santa Fe, New Mexico home. Kate, daughter of Robert and Phyllis Droney, was born in Cleveland, OH, the oldest of five children. She received a Master's in Speech and Language Pathology and then worked in that field with children and adults for over 40 years. Kate also received a Master's in Counseling Psychology from Antioch University and later earned a Certification in Life Coaching from Quantum Success Coaching Academy. Kate was an active volunteer in the community throughout her life and most recently devoted time to the Santa Fe's Kitchen Angels and the Santa Fe Botanic Gardens. Kate was a great dancer, gardener, and cook as well as an enthusiastic appreciator of books and film. Nature always brought her great joy while exploring the country as an avid hiker, camper, snowshoer, and kayaker. She was an unparalleled tour guide of New Mexican culture, cuisine, and landscapes. A lifelong learner and traveler, she spent weeks living with a host family in Costa Rica and explored Peru and Europe, falling in love with the people and cultures of places she visited. She loved nothing more than spending time with close friends and what she affectionately described as "her extraordinary family" sharing tea, great conversation and, always, much laughter. This was particularly true during 'teatime' with her nieces and sisters, whom she adored. Kate will always be remembered for her wisdom, grace, love of life, curiosity about the world, joyful, positive spirit and beautiful presence.

