ENGLEWOOD — Marylee C. Little, age 91, of Englewood, formerly of West Milton, passed away Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood. She was born Nov. 6, 1927, to the late John Emil & Lorena (Nieter) Minnery in Dayton, Ohio.

She is preceded in death by her husband Ward Little Jr.; son-in-law Steve Jones; brothers Jack and Larie Minnery.

She will be missed and remembered by her loving children, Cindy L. Jones of Troy, and Dan (Maryann) Little of Columbia, SC; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Filbrun and brother Jerry (Phyl) Minnery.

Marylee was a member of ATA and American Legion Auxiliary. She also worked for the West Milton Record and .

Marylee and her daughter owned CM Applique and she loved playing cards, poetry and singing.

The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St., West Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery, West Alexandria.

