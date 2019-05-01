BENNETT (Nina ): It breaks our hearts to announce the passing of our beautiful mum, wife and grandmother, Nina Bennett on the 19th of April 2019. We will be holding a small service for her on Friday 3rd May at 3pm at Pinnaroo West Chapel to celebrate her life. Although she will always be with us, she will be dearly missed. All we can hope is that she feels no more pain or suffering and she knows how much she is truly loved by us all. On behalf of Chris, Pk, Bec, Oliver, Zabrina, Finn, Cooper, Orson, Maple, Charli, Oscar and her family all over the world. We love you more xxx
Published in The West Australian on May 1, 2019