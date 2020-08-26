DELTONA - Martin M. Rotker, 92, died Aug. 5, 2020.
He was born June 20, 1928, in the Bronx, New York, to Alex Rotker and Bertha Kohl Rotker.
Martin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mari Rotker; children Michael Rotker, and Margo Bernath and her husband, John; brother Kenneth Rotker and his wife, Katherine; sister Sheila Rotker-Hill; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Walter Rotker and sister June Rotker.
Martin served as a photographer in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He retired as a medical photographer in 1985 from Bellevue Hospital in New York City.
After retirement, Martin taught photography at the Center for Media Arts in New York City.
Through the years, he also had many pictures published in numerous medical journals and books by a variety of publishers.
Martin was a member of American Legion Post 127 in Lake Helen, where he was an adjutant and bingo-caller.
He was also a member of 88th Infantry Division (The Blue Devils) Association Inc.
Martin enjoyed photography, poker, fishing and casinos.
Donations may be made in his name to VITAS Hospice & Health Care at Vitas.com.
Baldauff is in charge.