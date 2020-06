Or Copy this URL to Share

PIERSON - Mary Ellen Anderson, 84, died June 6, 2020. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery in Pierson.

Mary Ellen and her husband, Carl, owned Pierson Mercantile until her retirement.

Allen-Summerhill is in charge.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store