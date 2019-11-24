Albert Louis Wayson, Sr. of Chester, MD. passed away on November 18, 2019 at Talbot Hospice in Easton, MD. He was 80. Born on January 23, 1939 in Linthicum, MD, he was the son of the late John Sr. and Emma Keilholtz Wayson. He grew up and went to Brooklyn Park High School and graduated the class of 1957. Al enlisted in US Army Reserves and served for 8 years. On March 18, 1961 he married Nancy Lee Davis and they moved to Chester after Al retired from BGE. He was an accomplished decoy carver, winning multiple World Championships. He started and frontiered the Kent Island Carvers. Al loved hunting, fishing and crabbing, wood furniture and cabinetry making, duck carving, and spending time with his family. Al is survived by his wife Nancy Lee Wayson of Chester, MD; children Albert Louis Wayson Jr. and wife Susan of Stevensville, MD; Deborah Braun and husband Bob of Manassas, VA; Andrew Wayson (Karen) of Rhodesdale, MD; brother John Wayson, Jr. of Linthicum, MD; grandchildren Tyler Braun; Jacob Braun and wife Lauren; Steven Wayson; Chad Wayson and wife Tiffany; seven great grandchildren Sadie Braun; Kelly Wayson; Jason Wayson; Abbie Wayson; Johnathan Wayson; Alexis Wayson; Ricky Wayson. He was predeceased by his sister Mary Ellen Vincente and his brother Robert Wayson. Services will be private.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019