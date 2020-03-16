Amy Louise DeLuca, 55, of Davidsonville, MD and previously of Boston, MA passed away on Thursday, March 11 at home surrounded by her family. Born on September 27, 1964 in Boston to the late John Paul and Carole Frances O'Toole DeLuca, Amy was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church in Davidsonville, MD and formerly at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Weymouth, MA. She worked in the bakery department at Wegmans Super Market for several years and enjoyed making people smile. She is survived by her sister, Margaret "Peg" DeLuca Klein of Davidsonville, MD; her nephews, Brendan Klein of Crystal City, VA and John Paul DeLuca of Boston, MA and her nieces, Caroline DeLuca Ruiz of Davidsonville, MD, Julia Carole MacDougall of Worcester, MA and Jillian MacDougall of Amherst, MA. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Paula Mary DeLuca and Joan DeLuca MacDougall. Friends are invited to celebrate Amy's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Wednesday, March 18 from 3 pm until her memorial service begins at 5 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to WORK, Inc, 25 Beach St, Dorchester, MA 02122.

