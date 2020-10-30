Barbara Lou Hyatt, 75, passed away on October 25, 2020 at South River Healthcare in Edgewater, MD. She was born on September 26, 1945 to Clifford and Geraldine Hyatt and was raised in Severna Park. Barbara attended Severna Park High School, then went on to study at Wesley College in Dover, DE, and Anne Arundel Community College. She worked as a secretary in the U.S. Naval Academy Chemistry Department, the Naval Research Lab, and then U.S.D.A., from which she eventually retired. She enjoyed being outdoors camping and exploring beaches. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and beloved grandchildren. She is survived by her brothers James Hyatt of Severna Park, and Gregory Hyatt of Pasadena; son, Chris Knotts, daughter-in-law Mary Knotts, and grandchildren Brandon Knotts, Grace Knotts, Elizabeth Knotts, and Valerie Knotts, all of Wye Mills. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.; 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A Private graveside will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, 2434 W. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD, 21215. Coronavirus restrictions and online condolences may be seen on



