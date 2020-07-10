ANNAPOLIS, Md. Barbara Maginley ( nee Barbara Johnson), born April 18, 1936, in Washington, D.C., passed away on May 12, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. The oldest child of Oscar and Ruth Johnson, Barbara was a high achiever academically, graduating from Dunbar High School 1953, before getting her Bachelor of Arts from Howard University (B.A.) 1957, the university later attended by her brothers Charles and Edward. She married George H Maginley in 1956 and taught at the New York Institute for the Blind before settling down with her husband and three children Matthew, Timothy, and Andrew on Staten Island, New York. While on Staten Island Barbara taught special education at the Richmond County Occupational Therapy Center and completed her Master's Degree in Special Education at the City College of New York in 1968. Barbara worked in numerous capacities on Staten Island in education. As a classroom teacher, she taught English and Literature, and as an administrator, at District 31 of New York, she held numerous positions including Director for Title One Funded Reimbursable Programs, Director of Pupil Personnel Services, and Mediation and Assistant Superintendent of District 31. A committed community activist, Barbara was Chairperson of The Board of Directors of the Unity Cultural Workshop, past President of the Down's Syndrome Foundation, and served on the boards of the Staten Island YMCA, United Activities Unlimited, The Council of Supervisors, the Sandy Ground Historical Society. She was also an active member of the Urban League and the NAACP. As a consultant she worked with the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai B'rith, the New York Urban League, Staten Island Branch, School-Based Mediation Counselor at Tottenville High School. Barbara retired in 1997 and moved to Annapolis, MD. She served as secretary of the Annapolis Senior Activity Center Advisory Council, being active in establishing a 501 3C nonprofit organization that helps raise funds for the center. She served six years as president of the Highland Civic Association and served as Chairperson of the Anne Arundel County Human Relations Commission beginning in 2009 and served as Chairperson for four years. She also worked as a consultant for the Anne Arundel County Conflict Resolution Center. Barbara had a magnanimous and memorable character, a good friend you could always rely on in a crisis. Often seen on her golf cart, heading out fishing, she was popular with the residents of Venice and Highland Beach where she lived for many years. She was a loving mother and supportive grandmother. She is survived by her three sons Matthew Maginley (Elaine), Timothy Maginley, and Andrew Maginley (Emma); grandchildren Rashaan Kearse, Brandon Scott, Adam Maginley, and Audie Maginley; nieces Robin, Jill, Danielle and Dareia, and sisters in law Valerie Johnson and Deanna Johnson. An announcement of a celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.



