Peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, Billy Hugh McGoogan, 85, of St. Augustine, FL went to meet his Savior. He was born in Scotland County, NC and was the son of William and Polly McGoogan and the youngest of five children. He is predeceased by his parents and two sisters, Esther Belle McGoogan and Sarah Williams. Billy is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Lea Moretz McGoogan, his daughters Cora (Paul Crompton) and Polly MacKay, both of St. Augustine, FL. He loved his grand children, Patrick MacKay and Michael MacKay (Emily) and his great grand babies, Jackson and Julia. Billy is also survived by his sisters, Estelle Daniels and Elizabeth Wright, both of North Myrtle Beach, SC. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins were special to Billy. Billy earned his Bachelor's degree from UNC-Charlotte. He served in the US Navy as a cryptologist and a softball player. His longtime career was as a field engineer for IBM writing programs for the US Government and international institutions. He also guided hundreds of children to Christ by teaching 5th grade Sunday School classes at Christian Community Presbyterian Church in Bowie, MD for nearly a decade. As much as Billy appreciated flowers, if you'd like to make a gift, please make a gift to , Billy was a big believer in the positive results of organizations like the Presbyterian Ministries. A memorial service will be held in the near future at Ocean Drive Presbyterian Church in North Myrtle Beach, SC.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020