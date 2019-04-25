Carolyn Anne Glaccum, age 78, of Bowie, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Hospice of the Chesapeake's Mandrin Center, Harwood.Born October 16, 1940, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Gertrude Holtman Riesner. She was the loving wife of 44 years to the late William Joseph Glaccum, Jr. who died March 23, 2019.Carolyn had been an elementary school teacher. She had served as a nun for several years. She was a loving mother to her two sons and the oldest of 14 children in her family.She is survived by sons, Brendan M. Glaccum of Fayetteville, AR and Devon P. Glaccum of Annapolis; brothers: Thomas, Edward, William, Wayne, Roger, Steve and Joe Riesner and sisters, Bernadette Tarrant, Suzanne LaVoie, Mary Ellen Smith and Kathy Bauernfeind. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.She was predeceased by siblings, Ronald Riesner and Gertrude Simon.The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 11am to 12noon at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019