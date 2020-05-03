David John Roberts, 76, of Lancaster, formerly of Annapolis, passed away at home on April 29, 2020 following a lengthy illness. Born in Washington, DC he was the son of the late William and Gladys (Schroeder) Roberts. Dave was the loving husband of Victoria Ann (Johnson) Roberts for 54 years. Before retiring to Lancaster, Dave and Vicki lived in Annapolis, MD where they raised their daughters. He was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church and loved reading his Bible every morning. Dave was a Superintendent for Corning Construction and a lifelong member of the Washington DC Carpenters Union. He worked on many government buildings and embassies enjoying their history. Dave was an avid reader of history including presidential biographies. He was a Washington Nationals fan and enjoyed attending antique car shows. Dave loved collecting antique toys and trains, and refurbishing them. He enjoyed the beautiful countryside of Lancaster. Dave was a devoted family man and his 6 grandchildren brought great joy to his life. Dave is survived by 2 daughters; Wendy, wife of Glenn Bogarde of Annapolis, Maryland and Robyn, wife of Christopher Durchanek of Bel Air, Maryland; brother, Donald Roberts of Woodbine, MD; sister, Gale Love of St. Thomas, PA. 6 grandchildren; Brynn, Blythe, Miller, Caitlyn, Matthew and Arden. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store