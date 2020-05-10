Proud father, adoring husband, and a loving son, Donald C Roane II ("Dax") died on March 7, 2020 at the age of 48. Dax fought a fierce battle against brain cancer with the courage, determination, and positive attitude in which he lived his life. Dax was born in Winston Salem North Carolina to Judith (Carson) Roane and Dr. Donald C. Roane, and moved to Annapolis, Maryland in 1973. Dax graduated high school in 1989 from Annapolis Senior High School. He moved to Colorado in 1994 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado State University. A leader in all aspects of his life, Dax was an accomplished lacrosse coach, player, and 2019 US Lacrosse Man of the Year. He was a mentor to the youth of the game as a founding member of the Rocky Mountain Rattlers Lacrosse Club, and as a coach at Monarch High School in Louisville, Colorado, the Under Armour All-America Southwest Team, and at the United States Naval Academy lacrosse camp for several summers. Dax's passion for and commitment to the game of lacrosse and his support of his players was unwavering. Married for 17 years to Jennifer (Dunlap) Roane, the two lived with their three children in Westminster, Colorado. Dax was devoted to his family and when he was not coaching or playing lacrosse, he was supporting his three children, Stella, Charley, and Lucy in their passions. Providing them with the strength of character to do the right thing in athletics but more importantly in life. He raised his children to commit to their full potential and showed them that working hard will open many doors in their lives. Dax is also survived by his parents, Donald and Judi Roane, a brother, Philip Roane, a niece, Korie Roane, sisters Gigi Roane and Shirley Bennett and several uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his brother, Justin Carson Roane. Dax was best known for his intelligence, selflessness, and his love of friends and family. He will live on in the hearts of all that were lucky to call him a friend, brother, uncle, son, husband and father.



