2973 Solomons Island Road
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:30 AM
View Map
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Donald Charles Capps, "Donnie", a 40 -year resident of Edgewater, MD, and previously of East Pines Riverdale, MD, died on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the Mandrin Chesapeake Inpatient Care Center in Harwood, MD following a six and a half year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 74.Born March 7, 1945, in Washington, DC, to the late William T. and Lucille Capps, he was a 1964 graduate of Bladensburg High School. Donnie was a D.C. Firefighter at 13th and K street on Truck 3 Engine 16. He was stationed in Korea while serving in the U.S. Army. Donnie was a long time member of American Legion Post 7 in Annapolis and Post 226 in Edgewater.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Capps.Donnie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Capps; three children, Susan (John) Tripodi of Arnold, MD, Dennis (Kerri) Capps of Manassas, VA, and Wendy (Dan) Boisse of Fayetteville, NC; a brother, William "Bill" (Jacquenette) Capps of Florence, AL; four grandchildren, Nathan Roomian of Fayetteville, NC, Angelica Cardenas of Keystone, CO, Alicia Cardenas of Chula Vista, CA, and Samantha Roomian of Fayetteville, NC; two great-grandchildren, Autumn and Nora; and three nephews, Steven Robert (Donna) Capps of South Carolina, Daniel (Alejandra and Rachel) Capps of Georgia, and Tommy (Jaedyn) Capps of California.Friends are invited to celebrate Donnie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 to 5 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, at 10:30 am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, c/o Mandrin Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122 or the Children's Hospital, c/o Burn Unit, 111 Michigan Avenue, NW Washington, DC 20010. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 16, 2019
