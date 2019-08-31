Elizabeth Cornelius (1927 - 2019)
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
Obituary
Elizabeth "Bettie" Cornelius, 92, a resident of Galesville, MD and previously of Cheverly, MD, died on August 29, 2019, in Annapolis, MD of natural causes following a 2-month illness. She was born on April 16, 1927, in Washington, DC to the late Haddie and Joseph Fuoco. Bettie was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cheverly, MD and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in West River, MD. She enjoyed tennis, attending Mass, traveling, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by a son, Edward Cornelius, a grandson, Torey Ferguson, and her siblings, Paul and Robert Fuoco, Mary Rodante, and Billie Fabrizio. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Cornelius; four children, Charles(Regina) Cornelius of Severna Park, MD, Susan Cornelius of Churchton, MD, Robert(Mary) Cornelius of Baton Rouge, LA, and Nancy(Greg) Lerch of Crofton, MD; a daughter-in-law, Debra Cornelius of Manheim, PA; her grandchildren, Christian Lerch of Philadelphia, PA, Tasha Fanska and Scott Cornelius of Baton Rouge, LA, Kerry Devlin of Millersville, MD, Suzanne Cornelius of Denver, CO,Thomas Cornelius of Seattle, WA, and Bethany McGowan and Jacob Lerch of Crofton, MD; and two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Bettie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, September 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
