Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Bettie" Cornelius, 92, a resident of Galesville, MD and previously of Cheverly, MD, died on August 29, 2019, in Annapolis, MD of natural causes following a 2-month illness. She was born on April 16, 1927, in Washington, DC to the late Haddie and Joseph Fuoco. Bettie was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cheverly, MD and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in West River, MD. She enjoyed tennis, attending Mass, traveling, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by a son, Edward Cornelius, a grandson, Torey Ferguson, and her siblings, Paul and Robert Fuoco, Mary Rodante, and Billie Fabrizio. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Cornelius; four children, Charles(Regina) Cornelius of Severna Park, MD, Susan Cornelius of Churchton, MD, Robert(Mary) Cornelius of Baton Rouge, LA, and Nancy(Greg) Lerch of Crofton, MD; a daughter-in-law, Debra Cornelius of Manheim, PA; her grandchildren, Christian Lerch of Philadelphia, PA, Tasha Fanska and Scott Cornelius of Baton Rouge, LA, Kerry Devlin of Millersville, MD, Suzanne Cornelius of Denver, CO,Thomas Cornelius of Seattle, WA, and Bethany McGowan and Jacob Lerch of Crofton, MD; and two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Bettie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, September 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at:

Elizabeth "Bettie" Cornelius, 92, a resident of Galesville, MD and previously of Cheverly, MD, died on August 29, 2019, in Annapolis, MD of natural causes following a 2-month illness. She was born on April 16, 1927, in Washington, DC to the late Haddie and Joseph Fuoco. Bettie was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Cheverly, MD and Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in West River, MD. She enjoyed tennis, attending Mass, traveling, crossword puzzles, and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Bettie was preceded in death by a son, Edward Cornelius, a grandson, Torey Ferguson, and her siblings, Paul and Robert Fuoco, Mary Rodante, and Billie Fabrizio. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, John Cornelius; four children, Charles(Regina) Cornelius of Severna Park, MD, Susan Cornelius of Churchton, MD, Robert(Mary) Cornelius of Baton Rouge, LA, and Nancy(Greg) Lerch of Crofton, MD; a daughter-in-law, Debra Cornelius of Manheim, PA; her grandchildren, Christian Lerch of Philadelphia, PA, Tasha Fanska and Scott Cornelius of Baton Rouge, LA, Kerry Devlin of Millersville, MD, Suzanne Cornelius of Denver, CO,Thomas Cornelius of Seattle, WA, and Bethany McGowan and Jacob Lerch of Crofton, MD; and two great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to celebrate Bettie's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Monday, September 2 from 2 pm to 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at: Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.