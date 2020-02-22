Frank Michael Sobiski, 88, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. Frank was born on January 3, 1932, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, to the late Mary and Michael J. Sobiski. He served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean Conflict. He was a marketing rep for an insurance company and was a member of the V.F.W. Post 2462 in Pasadena, Maryland, and St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. At St. Philip Neri, Frank was an usher, a member of the Holy Name Society, as well as the Knights of Columbus. He also volunteered at Chesapeake Arts Center in Brooklyn and the Pascal Senior Center. Frank also belonged to the Ferndale Roadrunners and the Ferndale Community Club. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family and he enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises. Frank was predeceased by his devoted wife of 53 years, Eleanor J. Sobiski, his nine dear siblings, and his son-in-law, Christopher Halstad. He is survived by his beloved sons, Daniel (Elsa) Halstad, Michael (Jenna) Halstad, Matthew (Kelly) Halstad, and Eric (fiancé Kate) Halstad; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Tristan, Roland, and baby girl Halstad on the way. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy), on Sunday, February 23rd, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 24th, at 11:00 AM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 6401 S. Orchard Road, Linthicum, MD 21090. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake at www.hospicechesapeake.org. To offer condolences to the Sobiski family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020