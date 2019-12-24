Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Dove Jr.. View Sign Service Information Akers Funeral Home 299 Raystown Road Everett , PA 15537 (814)-652-6636 Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin E. Dove, Jr., (Frank) 83, of Clearville, Pennsylvania, formally of Annapolis, Maryland; passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1936 in Annapolis, Maryland; the son of the late Franklin E. Dove, Sr. and Pearl Barnhouse, On July 8, 1961 in Mayo, Maryland; Frank married Joan E. (Johnson) Dove, she preceded him in death on August 19, 2015, ending a 54 year union. Frank is survived by his four children Franklin E. Dove III married to Nancy, Pasadena, MD; Lisa E. Crismond married to Paul, Clearville, PA; Roy E. Dove, Clearville, PA and John E. Dove, Annapolis, MD; grandchildren Joshua, Sara, Salina and Brylee Elizabeth; greatgrandchildren Jennie and Aubrey. Along with his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by his grandson P.J. Crismond. Frank worked as a plumber for Marshall & Skubal Plumbing and Heating where he retired from in 1990. He was of the Baptist Faith. Visitation for Friends and Family will be at the Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. and on Monday from 9-10 A.M. Graveside Services will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Garden, Annapolis, MD on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.

Franklin E. Dove, Jr., (Frank) 83, of Clearville, Pennsylvania, formally of Annapolis, Maryland; passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He was born on January 21, 1936 in Annapolis, Maryland; the son of the late Franklin E. Dove, Sr. and Pearl Barnhouse, On July 8, 1961 in Mayo, Maryland; Frank married Joan E. (Johnson) Dove, she preceded him in death on August 19, 2015, ending a 54 year union. Frank is survived by his four children Franklin E. Dove III married to Nancy, Pasadena, MD; Lisa E. Crismond married to Paul, Clearville, PA; Roy E. Dove, Clearville, PA and John E. Dove, Annapolis, MD; grandchildren Joshua, Sara, Salina and Brylee Elizabeth; greatgrandchildren Jennie and Aubrey. Along with his parents and wife, Frank was preceded in death by his grandson P.J. Crismond. Frank worked as a plumber for Marshall & Skubal Plumbing and Heating where he retired from in 1990. He was of the Baptist Faith. Visitation for Friends and Family will be at the Akers Funeral Home, Inc., 299 Raystown Road, Everett, PA 15537 on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2-4 P.M. and on Monday from 9-10 A.M. Graveside Services will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Garden, Annapolis, MD on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close