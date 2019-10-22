George William Anderson, Jr., a 35-year resident of Davidsonville, MD and formerly of Bowie, MD, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019 in Annapolis. Born on August 20, 1929 in New York City to the late George and Edith Anderson, George graduated from high school and joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he became a proud Marine for life. After serving in the Korean War and attaining the rank of Lt. Colonel, George earned a master's degree in education administration. He and his wife, Eleanor, then moved to Maryland where he pursued a forty-year career as an educator with the Prince George's County Public Schools. Those who knew George will always remember him for his positive, easy going manner and, of course, his ability to spin a good yarn. He will be missed by many. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Eleanor Anderson. George is survived by his children, Kathy (Glenn) Larson, William (Ann), Robert (Kendy) and George Anderson, III; his ten grandchildren and two great-granddaughters. The family will have a celebration of life ceremony at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, On the Rebound Bulldog Rescue Foundation, 3601 Margaret Ct., Chesapeake, VA 23321.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019