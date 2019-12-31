Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harry John Bennett, 82, of Thurmont, MD passed away on September 16, 2019 of natural causes. Born in Washington DC and raised in Boyds in Montgomery County, Maryland, John was a car salesman in the region for over 60 years, earning honors for top used car salesman of the year at various dealerships throughout the 1980s and 90s. John enlisted in the Navy in 1955 with active duty aboard the USS Newport News. After leaving the Navy, he met his wife to be, Rozann Peterson in Washington DC, eventually settling down in Crofton where he lived for 25 plus years. Over the years, John became known for his great wit, leaving co-workers and customers in stitches at his bawdy and sarcastic aphorisms. His humor and knowledge of the car business led to many repeat buyers who would only trust John for their vehicle purchases. Besides spending time with his family, John loved horse racing, history, cats and liquor (not necessarily in that order). He will be remembered by all those who were touched by his warmth, his intelligence and his loyalty to friends and family. John is survived by four children, Melanie, Sally, John and Laura, seven grandchildren, Ella, Ruby and Harry Baxley, Cash Bennett, Amanda Boston, Joshua Koontz and Kimberly Moore and eight great-grandchildren, Alaynah, Liberty and Caleb Moore, Sarah and Benjamin Boston and Laney, Zachary and Taylor Koontz. He also leaves behind his "adopted" daughter, Diane Zwinak and his sister, Barbara Martin, and dozens of nieces and nephews, whom he cherished deeply. He is also survived by his adored cats Montecore and Thomas and is sure to join Jackpot and Fraidy in catlover's heaven. Friends and Family are invited to gather for an Irish Wake and Celebration of John's life Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4:00-6:30 PM in the Crystal Room at the Tidewater Inn in Easton, MD.

