Joseph Schwallenberg
Joseph Michael Schwallenberg (Mike), a custom boat builder and lifelong Annapolis, MD resident, died on July 31, 2020 after courageously battling cancer to the very end. Mike was predeceased by his parents Harold & Mildred Schwallenberg, his sister Shirly Allwine and brother John Schwallenberg. He is survived by his children Mandy and John (Will) Schwallenberg, sisters Arlene O'Dell & Patricia Klein and brother Paul Rohn. His grandchildren Elijah Tamrongyouth, Skyler & Gabriel Kidder, Arianna & Sophia Winlack, Arabella & John Jr. Schwallenberg. Mike was a quiet man with a handsome grin. He had quick wit and funny one liners. He enjoyed spending time with his great group of friends, hunting & fishing, football & Nascar, traveling to West Virginia. He loved wood working and carried on his father's legacy of wooden boat building. He loved his garden and family. He was a man with a strong moral compass and believed in the Lord. He will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 11 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
