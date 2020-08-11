Joseph Schwallenberg

Joseph Michael Schwallenberg (Mike), a custom boat builder and lifelong Annapolis, MD resident, died on July 31, 2020 after courageously battling cancer to the very end. Mike was predeceased by his parents Harold & Mildred Schwallenberg, his sister Shirly Allwine and brother John Schwallenberg. He is survived by his children Mandy and John (Will) Schwallenberg, sisters Arlene O'Dell & Patricia Klein and brother Paul Rohn. His grandchildren Elijah Tamrongyouth, Skyler & Gabriel Kidder, Arianna & Sophia Winlack, Arabella & John Jr. Schwallenberg. Mike was a quiet man with a handsome grin. He had quick wit and funny one liners. He enjoyed spending time with his great group of friends, hunting & fishing, football & Nascar, traveling to West Virginia. He loved wood working and carried on his father's legacy of wooden boat building. He loved his garden and family. He was a man with a strong moral compass and believed in the Lord. He will be missed by many. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



