Guest Book View Sign Service Information Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-7070 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Singleton Funeral Home 1 2nd Avenue SW Glen Burnie , MD 21061 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:30 PM St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Wells, an extraordinary man passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 42. Kevin was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare but genetic disorder that gradually attacks the body's musculature. Although the disease confined him to a wheelchair all his life, his mind was incredibly sharp and he lived a life full of family, friends, faith, meaningful work, and an unwavering devotion to the Atlanta Braves. Kevin was a lifelong resident of Maryland, high school valedictorian, and recipient of NSA's undergraduate internship scholarship. He graduated from UMBC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and went on to have an over 20 year career with NSA. A devout Catholic, Kevin was a lector at Good Shepherd Church in Glen Burnie for 22 years, and at the time of his passing was a parishioner at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. He is fondly remembered by his co-workers for his humor and his cryptographic puzzle skills. Kevin was an avid trivia player, and a regular at Malloy's trivia nights. He was much loved and feared for his encyclopedic knowledge. He is survived by his mother, Christine Wells; sister, Jennifer Magee and her husband F.J.; brother, Fred Wells and his wife, Cassie; and 4 nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Friday, January 17th from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 12:30 PM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his name to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or at

Kevin Wells, an extraordinary man passed away on January 11, 2020 at the age of 42. Kevin was born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare but genetic disorder that gradually attacks the body's musculature. Although the disease confined him to a wheelchair all his life, his mind was incredibly sharp and he lived a life full of family, friends, faith, meaningful work, and an unwavering devotion to the Atlanta Braves. Kevin was a lifelong resident of Maryland, high school valedictorian, and recipient of NSA's undergraduate internship scholarship. He graduated from UMBC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science and went on to have an over 20 year career with NSA. A devout Catholic, Kevin was a lector at Good Shepherd Church in Glen Burnie for 22 years, and at the time of his passing was a parishioner at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. He is fondly remembered by his co-workers for his humor and his cryptographic puzzle skills. Kevin was an avid trivia player, and a regular at Malloy's trivia nights. He was much loved and feared for his encyclopedic knowledge. He is survived by his mother, Christine Wells; sister, Jennifer Magee and her husband F.J.; brother, Fred Wells and his wife, Cassie; and 4 nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at the family owned Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) Glen Burnie on Friday, January 17th from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 18th, 12:30 PM at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his name to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Road, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 or at www.curesma.org . This organization is dedicated to funding research to discover and develop a treatment and cure for SMA. Kevin was involved with and assisted by this organization throughout his life, and he would be honored by your donation in his memory. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close