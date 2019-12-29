The Capital Gazette

Malcolm Lee Kennedy Jr. (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Malcolm Lee Kennedy Jr..
Service Information
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD
21054
(410)-923-2601
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lee Kennedy, 77, of Crownsville, MD, died September 21, 2019 at the Heritage Harbour Health & Rehabilitation Center in Annapolis. Mr. Kennedy was born on April 7, 1942 to Malcolm Lee Kennedy, Sr. and Florence Mildred McGrath and had a beloved sister, Joyce Dawn Sonntag. After high school, Lee served as a soldier in the 1st Batallion, 115th Infantry Regiment of the Maryland National Guard, and later worked at the Liquor Mart & Deli in Annapolis for over 30 years. Lee was an avid chess player, Boston Red Sox fan, and loved watching horse racing at the Laurel Race Track. He was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Barbara Salmon, and is survived by many loving family and friends, along with his two cats, Tenor and Soprano. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.