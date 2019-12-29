Lee Kennedy, 77, of Crownsville, MD, died September 21, 2019 at the Heritage Harbour Health & Rehabilitation Center in Annapolis. Mr. Kennedy was born on April 7, 1942 to Malcolm Lee Kennedy, Sr. and Florence Mildred McGrath and had a beloved sister, Joyce Dawn Sonntag. After high school, Lee served as a soldier in the 1st Batallion, 115th Infantry Regiment of the Maryland National Guard, and later worked at the Liquor Mart & Deli in Annapolis for over 30 years. Lee was an avid chess player, Boston Red Sox fan, and loved watching horse racing at the Laurel Race Track. He was preceded in death by his beloved partner, Barbara Salmon, and is survived by many loving family and friends, along with his two cats, Tenor and Soprano. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 1-3 pm at Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 29, 2019