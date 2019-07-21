Malcolm Frederick Uhl, Jr., "Mickey", 71, a resident of Annapolis, passed away on July 14, 2019 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Mickey was born on November 14, 1947 in New York to the late Malcolm and Dorothy Uhl, Sr. He earned a Masters degree in Mathematics from UMBC. Mickey served his country in the United States Army. He was a retired video game designer who enjoyed gaming, gardening and bird watching. Mickey is survived by his siblings, Robert T. Uhl of Pasadena, Barbara C. Gill of Edgewater, George D. Uhl of Ellicott City and Melanie L. Estes of Annapolis. Services for Mickey will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adkins Arboretum, 12610 Eveland Rd., Ridgely, MD 21660. Online condolences may be made at KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 21, 2019