Margaret G. Ryan
Margaret Gannon Ryan, of Seaford DE, died at Candle Light Cove, Easton, MD on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was 86 years old. She is survived by her husband John "Jack" Ryan, four children, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandson. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM, on Thursday December 3, 2020 at the Olivet Cemetery St. Michaels, MD. Arrangements are entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel of St. Michaels. For a complete obituary, visit

Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Ostrowski Chapel
312 South Talbot St.
St Michaels, MD 21663
(410) 745-8888
