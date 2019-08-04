Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marylouise Naydan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marylouise Naydan died from complications of lung cancer on July 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 26, 1947 to Howard and Mary Mulligan and grew up in Morocco, Italy, and New Jersey. She graduated from high school in Toms River, NJ, in 1965 and Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps in June, 1969, and was stationed in Portsmouth, VA where she met her husband of 49 years, Theodore. They were married in July, 1970, and went on to live in various places in Virginia, California, and Viet Nam before settling in Severna Park in 1978. She worked as an emergency room nurse at North Arundel Hospital / Baltimore Washington Medical Center until she retired in 1998. She worked for several more years in part time jobs at local doctor's offices after moving to Annapolis in 1998. Ted and Mary have two children, Jennifer and Brendan, who have blessed them with 5 grandchildren. Mary was a serious dog lover, particularly of dachshunds, at least 1 of which was in residence for the entire time she was married. She was also an avid boater, spending many enjoyable days with friends and family locally and in Long Island. She was an active sponsor of at least 15 Naval Academy midshipmen, some of whom traveled from as far away as California to pay their respects in her last days. Mary had a strong positive influence on virtually everyone with whom she came in contact. She was well liked and respected. She requested that there not be a service or reception following her cremation. Mary is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren.

Marylouise Naydan died from complications of lung cancer on July 26, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 26, 1947 to Howard and Mary Mulligan and grew up in Morocco, Italy, and New Jersey. She graduated from high school in Toms River, NJ, in 1965 and Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing in 1968. She was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps in June, 1969, and was stationed in Portsmouth, VA where she met her husband of 49 years, Theodore. They were married in July, 1970, and went on to live in various places in Virginia, California, and Viet Nam before settling in Severna Park in 1978. She worked as an emergency room nurse at North Arundel Hospital / Baltimore Washington Medical Center until she retired in 1998. She worked for several more years in part time jobs at local doctor's offices after moving to Annapolis in 1998. Ted and Mary have two children, Jennifer and Brendan, who have blessed them with 5 grandchildren. Mary was a serious dog lover, particularly of dachshunds, at least 1 of which was in residence for the entire time she was married. She was also an avid boater, spending many enjoyable days with friends and family locally and in Long Island. She was an active sponsor of at least 15 Naval Academy midshipmen, some of whom traveled from as far away as California to pay their respects in her last days. Mary had a strong positive influence on virtually everyone with whom she came in contact. She was well liked and respected. She requested that there not be a service or reception following her cremation. Mary is survived by her husband, children, and grandchildren. Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019

