|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
|
Funeral service
View Map
St. Anne's Episcopal Church
After a yearlong battle with cancer, Owen W. Lee, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020. Owen was the son of the late Owen W. Lee, Sr. and Emily Herzog Lee. As a devoted U.S. Army family, Owen spent his youth moving to many locations within the United States and Germany. He enjoyed traveling, making new friends, and sharing his experiences with everyone along the way. In 1962 he graduated from Edgewood High School, Edgewood Arsenal, where he met his future wife, Judith. In 1963 Owen joined the U.S. Navy where he was stationed at Jacksonville, Florida, Midway Island and aboard the USS Kearsarge. Once out of the Navy, he attended the University of Maryland and went to work for Orkin Exterminating Company. As an accomplished salesman for Orkin he was awarded trips to the Caribbean, Florida, Wyoming, California, and Mexico. After fourty years with the company, he retired. Owen enjoyed sailing, riding in his little green truck, gardening, and eating delicious food. Owen loved life, blue skies, and the beauty of sailboats skimming across the waters of the Chesapeake. This adventurous soul will be greatly missed by his wife, Judith, his daughter, Elizabeth, his son-in-law Jeff, his two grandsons, Benjamin and Samuel. Along with his remaining brother, Edward, his entire loving family will miss his love and wit. Family and friends may visit on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Anne's Episcopal Church, Church Circle, Annapolis, MD, 21401. Interment is to follow at MD Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|