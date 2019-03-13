Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Doubleday Hale. View Sign

Philip Doubleday Hale 10/17/26 - 3/10/19 was born in Baltimore to Jeanette Augusta Queensbury Hale and Joseph Norman Hale. He was a World War II veteran, serving as an Army Air Corps Cadet. He was educated at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Baltimore School of Law and was graduated in 1956 with honors. He was admitted to the bar of the State of Maryland in 1956 and the Supreme Court of the United States in 1978. He practiced law for 63 years. He was employed by Fidelity & Deposit Company of Maryland, the law firm Bald & Hale, and established his own practice as Philip D. Hale, Esquire. His community service included serving on the vestry at Saint Ann's Episcopal Church in Annapolis MD where he taught Sunday school and was a worship leader for Friday evening prayer for seventeen years. He served on the vestry at Christ Church in Cambridge MD and was a member of the Chicone Ruritan in Vienna, MD. Philip Hale was a Eucharistic Minister, lector and acolyte for over 80 years.Previously married to Mary Ina Grice, he married Barbara Murphy Archard in 1976. He was predeceased by his son, Charles Edward Hale and his daughter Elizabeth Sinton Archard. He is survived by his children, Joseph Norman Hale II (Pamela Ann Stastny), John Hamlin Archard (Siobhan Schantz), Lenetta Archard McCampbell, Albert (Lee) Leonidas Archard, (Holly Valiant) and Charlton Lewis Archard (Claudia Chavez). His grandchildren are Anna Valiant Jones, Sebastian and Elizabeth Marie Archard, Joseph Benjamin Hale (Jill Kristine Fosness) and Galen Eagle Hale (Dania Ivette Castillo) and his great grandchildren are Valentina and Victoria Hale-Del Castillo, and Miguel Fernandez.The celebrant at his funeral will be The Reverend Cannon Patrick Collins on Saturday March 16th, 2019 at 11:00 am at All Faith Chapel, Tunis Mills. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to All Faith Chapel or the .

