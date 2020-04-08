Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Race Rudd Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Race Richard Rudd, Sr., 65, passed away at his home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. He was born in Bremerhaven, Germany December 30, 1954 to Arthur Sargent Rudd, Jr. and Elizabeth Irene Rudd (Née Nikodem) and was raised in Odenton, MD. He briefly lived in Chipiona, Spain with his father. He worked at Hayward Baker for several years, briefly worked in Real Estate, worked in and/ or managed grocery and convenience stores, and worked for several years as a cook. His favorite job was working as a cook at Hope House. He was a great people person, had a huge heart, and loved interacting with the patients. He is preceded in death by his son, Curtis Rudd; his mother, Elizabeth Rudd; his father, Arthur Rudd, Jr; his brothers, Daniel and Brett Rudd; and stepmother, Pilar Rudd. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Scott (Arthur); his son, Race Rudd, Jr. (Monica); his grandchildren, Arthur, Tabitha, Cayleigh, and Alayna; and his brother, Robert Rudd (Crystle). A memorial service will be arranged at a later date. Donations in his name may be made to the Hope House in Crownsville, MD; the SPCA; or to the American Red Cross.

