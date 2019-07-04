On June 28, 2019 of Bowie, MD. Son of the late Thomas Richard Padgett and Margaret Fahey Padgett. Born and raised in Anacostia, Washington, D.C., he attended St. Teresa's Grade School, Gonzaga College High School, and the Catholic University of America, graduating with a degree in Physics. He is also a graduate of the National War College, Washington, DC. He served in the United States Air Force at Hill AFB, Utah, as an Air Munitions Officer, evaluating and extending the shelf life of air munitions. He then served at Norton AFB, California, specializing in the Atlas ICBM Guidance System. He retired as a Captain USAFR in 1971. From 1963-1998, Mr. Padgett was a career employee at the National Security Agency, as a Signals Analyst, and as a member of the Senior Cryptologic Executive Service starting in 1987. From 1998-2002, he worked for the Maryland DOT and the Maryland Office of Planning. Mr. Padgett was Special Assistant, Planning & Zoning for then County Councilman Douglas J.J. Peters from 2002-2006. Mr. Padgett was very active in his community as President of the Bowie Citizens Assn., Select Commissioner of the Bowie Soccer Assn., and President of the Belair Jr. High PTA. He was a member of St. Pius X Church, where he and his wife were active in the CCD program. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Sacred Heart Council Knights of Columbus #2577, Bowie, MD. Mr. Padgett served on the Bowie City Council for a total of 22 years. His forte was planning and zoning, something he thoroughly enjoyed. He was successful in establishing the Jesuit Sacred Heart Chapel Historic Vista which buffers the church from encroaching development. He was extremely proud to be part of a City Council, which along with the Friends of Belair Estate, successfully lobbied for the legislation that preserved and established the Belair Mansion (home of three Maryland Governors) as an historic site. PopPop will be remembered for his prowess and joy in bodysurfing, his exceptional aim and glee in throwing snowballs, his enthusiastic and creative dancing, his lethal kickball skills, his beloved vegetable garden, his love of British comedies, his truly bad puns, and by the kids who grew up on Tallow Lane, and would ask if Mr. Padgett could come out and play. Dick is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Sheila Kenny Padgett; his children: Clare Padgett, Mary Padgett Flounlacker (James), Christopher Padgett (Jane), and John Padgett; his grandchildren: Anne Helmer (David), Meghan, Kelly, Kevin, Caroline, Kieran, Aedan, and Dodger. He is also survived by his sister, Faye M. Padgett, brother, Thomas J. Padgett (Rhea), his brother-in-law, Neil P. Kenny, and many dear cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Pius X Church, 14720 Annapolis Rd. Bowie, MD on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins University, Attn: Justin C. McArthur, 600 N. Wolfe Street / Meyer 6-113, Baltimore, Maryland 21287 (https://secure.jhu.edu/form/fjhm). Dr. McArthur was valiant in his care and concern for Dick, who courageously battled Multiple sclerosis; or to: St. Pius X Catholic Church. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com Published in The Capital Gazette on July 4, 2019