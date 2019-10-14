Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Clarke Horton. View Sign Service Information Prayer Service 5:00 PM Blue Heron Room at Quiet Waters Park Send Flowers Obituary

Following an eleven-month struggle with ovarian cancer, Susan Clarke Horton, a 41-year resident of Annapolis, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019, in hospice care at the Mandrin House in Edgewater, MD. Susan Eileen Clarke, the fifth of eleven children of Paul and Mary Clarke of Annapolis, was born in Washington, DC December 20, 1964. She attended St. Mary's Elementary and graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1983. She spent the majority of her career in the food service industry in Annapolis. Immediate survivors include her loving and devoted partner of twelve years, Bruce Caylor; three children: Caleb (Courtney), two daughters, Chelsea and Molly, and three granddaughters, Aeryn, Riley and Audrey. Other family survivors are Susan's mother, Mary, and brothers, Chris and Stephen, and sisters, Kathleen, Julie, Shannon and Sharon, along with several nieces and nephews. Susan was predeceased by her father, Paul; brother, Brian and sisters, Bridget, Erin and Megan. A prayer service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 5:00pm in the Blue Heron Room at Quiet Waters Park with a reception to follow for family and friends. Arrangements by Lasting Tributes.

