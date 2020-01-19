Guest Book View Sign Service Information Charles F Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory Inc 414 E King St Lancaster , PA 17602 (717)-393-9661 Service 11:00 AM Christ Lutheran Church 701 S. Charles St. Baltimore , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Reichter Verkouw, 81, of Willow Valley Retirement Community, PA, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Edward Schwab and Charlotte Wilson Reichter. Suzanne was the loving wife of Dr. Peter Francis Verkouw, with whom she celebrated 58 years of marriage. Suzanne received her RN degree at Union Memorial School of Nursing and went on to earn her BSN degree from UMBC. Dedicated to the care of her patients, Suzanne first practiced her nursing skills at Union Memorial Hospital, Baltimore and later at Anne Arundel General Hospital, Gilchrist Hospice, and then at the Hospice of Anne Arundel County, MD, which she, Peter and others had helped to establish. A lifelong Christian, Suzanne was active through the years at St. Martin's Lutheran Church, Annapolis, Christ Lutheran Church, Baltimore, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Lebanon, and most recently Grace Lutheran Church, Lancaster. Her compassion and care for others was offered through her work as a nurse, through her extensive volunteering in church and community ministries, and through her extended family, caring for elderly relatives and newborn grandchildren with equal joy. She was a beloved "Oma," keeping a lovely and welcoming home, gardening, knitting, and baking for others. Her peach jam, peach cobbler and sugar cookies were staples of our family life. Suzanne is survived by Peter and their children: the Rev. Dr. Stephen P. Verkouw, husband of Kathryn, of Lancaster; Joanne Waddell, wife of Ken, of Crownsville, MD; and Charlotte Krimsky, wife of Dr. William, of Forest Hill, MD; ten grandchildren; and her sister, Celia Farlan, of Toston, MT. A Service of Christian Burial will be offered at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 S. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21230, at 11AM, Thursday, January 23, 2020, with visitation and luncheon to follow. Interment at St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Sweet Air, MD, will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions in Suzanne's memory may be made to the memorial fund of Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St, Lancaster PA 17603.

