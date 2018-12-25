Jonee Cay Jones

October 8, 1954-December 21, 2018

DAVENPORT-Jonee Cay Jones, 64, of Davenport, passed away Friday, December 21, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme street. Honoring her wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and Memorial services will take place at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-Devries Funeral Home, down town Davenport assisted her family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jonee was born October 8, 1954, in Davenport, the daughter of John and Lois (Fischer) Ludtke. As a child, Jonee developed a love for animals and horses on the family farm on which she grew up. On September 17, 1977 she married the love of her life, Robin Jones, at that same farm in a small ceremony surrounded by family and friends. Jonee worked at the Rock Island Arsenal until her retirement in 2007. A selfless mother and eventual grandmother, Jonee was known for her self-sacrificing and kind nature. Her friends and family describe her as the fabric of the family blanket, connecting the extended friends and family across the country.

Jonee loved the rock and roll music of the 60's and 70's. Jonee also loved to sing and dance, motorcycle rides and ski trips, the company of her two dogs, and above all, her family.

Those left to honor Jonee's memory include her husband, Robin Jones; daughter, Crystal (Joe) Winston; son, Nathaniel Jones; grandchildren, Miles and Skylar Winston, all of Davenport; her mother, Lois Ludtke; sister, Lois "Lolly" Ludtke and brothers, Jon Ludtke (Michelle) all of Davenport and Kim Ludtke (Nancy) of Albuquerque, NM; nieces, Jayme Ludtke, Kristina Ludtke, Lexy Ludtke,and a nephew, Brandon Fiala.

Jonee was preceded in death by her father, John Ludtke.

