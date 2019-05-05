Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
701 12th St
Moline, IL 61265
(309) 764-1144
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Davenport Masonic Center
Memorial service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Davenport Masonic Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Francois
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey L. Francois


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey L. Francois Obituary

Jeffrey L. Francois

November 26, 1953-May 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jeffrey L. Francois, 65, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, May 3, 2019, in his daughter's home in Morrison, Illinois

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at Davenport Masonic Center, beginning with a visitation at 1 p.m. and continuing with a memorial service at 2 p.m., followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Jeffrey Lynn Francois was born November 26, 1953, in Davenport, to Robert Sr. and Mary Ann (Ries) Francois. He married Carol Jones on March 20, 1998, in LeClaire, Iowa. He was a former Davenport police officer, and loved fishing, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Bears.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Carol; his mother, Mary Ann Francois of Bettendorf, Iowa; step daughters and spouses, Doris and Terry Christal of Missouri and Julie and John Burleson of Morrison; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings and spouses, Robert Jr. and Patricia Francois of Davenport; Marcia Francois and Carmen Valles of California, and Joel and Brenda Francois of Maine. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Francois Sr.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now