Jeffrey L. Francois

November 26, 1953-May 3, 2019

DAVENPORT-Jeffrey L. Francois, 65, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, May 3, 2019, in his daughter's home in Morrison, Illinois

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held on Tuesday, May 7, at Davenport Masonic Center, beginning with a visitation at 1 p.m. and continuing with a memorial service at 2 p.m., followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Jeffrey Lynn Francois was born November 26, 1953, in Davenport, to Robert Sr. and Mary Ann (Ries) Francois. He married Carol Jones on March 20, 1998, in LeClaire, Iowa. He was a former Davenport police officer, and loved fishing, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Bears.

Jeff is survived by his wife, Carol; his mother, Mary Ann Francois of Bettendorf, Iowa; step daughters and spouses, Doris and Terry Christal of Missouri and Julie and John Burleson of Morrison; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings and spouses, Robert Jr. and Patricia Francois of Davenport; Marcia Francois and Carmen Valles of California, and Joel and Brenda Francois of Maine. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Francois Sr.

