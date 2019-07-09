Forrest "Glen" Erickson September 6, 1941-on July 1, 2019 ANTHEM, AZ-Forrest "Glen" Erickson, 77, of Anthem, Arizona, passed away on July 1, 2019, after a long battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Glen was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 6, 1941 to Forrest Elwood Erickson and Mabel Katherine Erickson. Glen graduated from Augustana College, Rock Island, Illinois, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in geography in 1963. He received a Master's Degree in Regional and City Planning from the University of Oklahoma in 1965. Glen worked as an assistant zoning administrator for Moline while at Augustana, and he was a research assistant in the Oklahoma Center of Urban and Regional Studies while working on his master's degree. His first full-time job was with the Knox County Metropolitan Planning Commission in Tennessee as a senior planner. Glen returned to the Quad Cities in 1966 and joined the Bi-State Metropolitan Planning Commission, where he served for 15 years. Glen moved from senior planner to chief planner and then to executive director, a position he held until he became Scott County Administrator in 1981. He retired from that position in 2001. One of Glen's many accomplishments during his tenure as County Administrator was creating the PRIDE program, which stresses core values of county government's mission to its citizens and the significance of the role of each employee. Glen was very active in the Quad-City community. He was a member of the Augustana Alumni Board, chaired the United Way and the Illowa Council of Boy Scouts of America. He held various positions of leadership at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa, as well as serving as Treasurer of the Southeast Iowa Synod of the E.L.C.A. for 12 years. After his retirement, Glen moved to Anthem, Arizona in 2002. He enjoyed traveling, hiking and biking, having completed RAGBRAI five times, spending time with his children and grandchildren, and following his favorite sports teams, especially the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears and Oklahoma Sooners. Glen is survived by his wife, Pamela, Anthem, AZ, his daughter Kristin Holton (Roger), Newport Beach, CA, son Timothy Erickson (Vicki), Prescott, Arizona, daughter Kara Ericksen (Matt), Surprise, AZ, grandchildren Olivia Holton, Elizabeth Holton, Benjamin Holton, Kelsey Ericksen, Rylie Ericksen, Brett Erickson and Ryker Erickson, and seven nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, Forrest and Mabel Erickson, and his brother, Elwood Erickson. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Babbo Italian Eatery, 16433 W. Bell Rd., Surprise, AZ 85374. Memorials may be made to the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Society, PO Box 1390 Claremont, CA 91711; Boy Scouts of America Illowa Council, https://illowabsa.org/; or Augustana College, 639 38th Street, Rock Island, Illinois.