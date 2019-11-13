|
Linda L. Groenbeck
January 9, 1948-November 11, 2019
DAVENPORT-Linda L. Groenbeck, 71, of Davenport, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the mortuary. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
Linda was born January 9, 1948 in Davenport. She was the daughter of John O. and Helen M. (Russell) Iversen. She was united in marriage to Jay D. Groenbeck on May 29, 1970 in Rock Island. She was a dedicated military spouse.
Linda enjoyed cooking, listening to oldies but goodies music, sewing, and spending time with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jay; daughters, Lisa (Michael) Norris, Jackie (Steve) Robinson, and Michell (Dave) Hansen; son, Jay (Alisa) Groenback; grandchildren: Christopher, Sa'Dee, Justin, Jay B., Brandon, Stephen, Zachary, Baylee, Evan, Nicholas, Darin and Austin; great grandchild, Emma Mae; sister, Celeste Iverson; and brother, Sidney Iverson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Sandy.
Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 13, 2019