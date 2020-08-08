Cora L. (Wyncoop) McAuliffe Dixon, 94, of Scott Township, formerly of North Versailles, Elizabeth Township and Finleyville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1926, in Clairton, daughter of the late George Paul and Elsie Bailey Wyncoop. Cora was a homemaker for most of her life but also worked for J.C. Penney's at the Eastland Mall for several years. She was a former member of Mary Mother of God Parish (formerly St. Robert Bellarmine Church), in East McKeesport, St. Michael's, in Elizabeth Township, and St. Francis of Assisi Parish, in Finleyville, as well as a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion of Finleyville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John Patrick McAuliffe and James Joseph Dixon; sons, Mark and Timothy McAuliffe; daughter, Kathleen Protz; stepsons, Don and Robert Dixon; as well as dearly missed brothers, David and Gerard Wyncoop. Cora is survived by her daughter, Sarah (Sam) McAuliffe-Bellin, of Scott Township, James (Laura) Dixon of Eighty-Four, Paul (Diane) Dixon, of Finleyville, and Gerald and David Dixon, of Upper St. Clair; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; dearly loved sister, Betty Wetzler, of White Oak; and much loved brothers, William (Jean) Wyncoop, of Exton, and Charles Wyncoop, of Monroe, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Cora had a steadfast faith and belief in the love of God and found much solace in prayer. Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until time of blessing service at noon Monday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in North Versailles. Cora loved the color purple and if attending, the family asks that you wear a bit of that color in her memory. Memorial contributions can be made to Feeding America at www.feedingamerica.org
, the West PA Conservancy at www.waterlandlife.org
or the American Legion at www.legion.org
. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.