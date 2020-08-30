Wilma R. McRae, 82, of Palm Coast, Fla., peacefully passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Mrs. McRae was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Willard and Dorothy McCaffery and older sister of Joanne. She leaves her beloved husband of 56 years, Walter R. McRae; daughters, Karen McRae, of Atlanta, and Sharon McRae, of Pittsburgh; nephew Shawn Burns, niece Jamie Edwards, great-nephew James McRae; and her brothers and sisters-in-law. Wilma was a graduate of South Hills High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. Wilma worked for Bell Telephone and as a dental technician. The great love story between Wilma and her beloved husband, Walt, may have started with a bad tooth and a missed picnic, but their love grew stronger over the years as they moved 14 times with Ford Motor Co. She taught her daughters the ability to adapt and instilled in them a love of world travel. She loved to read, learn and tell hilarious animal stories and travel tales. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Florida Republican Party for many years. Wilma loved this country dearly, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
or the Arthritis Foundation
. Friends and family will gather later to celebrate Wilma's life in Pittsburgh. Arrangements are in the trust and care of CRAIG-FLAGLER PALMS FUNERAL HOME in Flagler Beach, Fla. Condolences may be sent at www.craigflaglerpalms.com
.