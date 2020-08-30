1/1
Wilma R. McRae
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilma R. McRae, 82, of Palm Coast, Fla., peacefully passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. Mrs. McRae was born Oct. 17, 1937, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of Willard and Dorothy McCaffery and older sister of Joanne. She leaves her beloved husband of 56 years, Walter R. McRae; daughters, Karen McRae, of Atlanta, and Sharon McRae, of Pittsburgh; nephew Shawn Burns, niece Jamie Edwards, great-nephew James McRae; and her brothers and sisters-in-law. Wilma was a graduate of South Hills High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh. Wilma worked for Bell Telephone and as a dental technician. The great love story between Wilma and her beloved husband, Walt, may have started with a bad tooth and a missed picnic, but their love grew stronger over the years as they moved 14 times with Ford Motor Co. She taught her daughters the ability to adapt and instilled in them a love of world travel. She loved to read, learn and tell hilarious animal stories and travel tales. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and an active member of the Florida Republican Party for many years. Wilma loved this country dearly, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Arthritis Foundation. Friends and family will gather later to celebrate Wilma's life in Pittsburgh. Arrangements are in the trust and care of CRAIG-FLAGLER PALMS FUNERAL HOME in Flagler Beach, Fla. Condolences may be sent at www.craigflaglerpalms.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Triblive Online Only on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved