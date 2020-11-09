NORTH SMITHFIELD - Andre N. Paulhus, 77, of North Smithfield passed away peacefully Friday, November 6, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jacqueline C. (Gagnon) Paulhus.
Born in Woonsocket, a son of the late Antoine and Gertrude (Giard) Paulhus, he had lived in North Smithfield for many years before moving to Sarasota, FL for 10 years. In 2000, he moved to The Villages in Florida where he lived for 20 years before returning to North Smithfield.
He was the owner and partner of P & C Enterprises and A & G Realty with his brother, Gerald Paulhus. He was President of the RI Waste Haulers Association, and he was an honorary life member and a 4th Degree Knight of Frehill Council, Knights of Columbus, North Smithfield.
While living at The Villages, he was the president of the bowling league for 5 years, and for 6 years, he was the activities organizer for golf, bocce and shuffleboard for Le Club Francaise at The Villages. He loved to golf but most of all he loved his family and his friends. His children were his life and he was always available to give them a helping hand.
Besides his beloved wife, he leaves his loving children, Kenneth Paulhus (Jo-Ann) of North Smithfield and Kimberly Lizotte Harvey (Christopher) of Woonsocket; four sisters, Jeannine LaChance and Denise Plante, both of North Smithfield, Suzanne Hubert of Uxbridge, MA and Claudette Houle of Woonsocket; one brother, Gerald Paulhus (Pauline) of North Smithfield; his four beloved grandchild- ren, Aimee Dawkins (Eric Cavanaugh), Ashley Dawkins (Joseph Marquis), Andrew Lizotte (Brianna Patenaude) and Eric Lizotte (Amanda (Alves); his three beloved great grandchildren, Sullivan Hough, Crew Marquis and Camdyn Lizotte; and many nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ambrose Church, 191 School Street, Albion will be private at the convenience of the family. His burial will also be private. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and all guests are required to wear a mask.
Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Mr. Paulhus's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.