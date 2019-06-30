NORTH SMITHFIELD - Arthur F. Wheeler, Jr., 81, of No. Smithfield, died June 21, 2019 in the St. Antoine Residence, No. Smithfield. He was the husband of the late Shirley (Frappier) Wheeler. Born in Woonsocket, he was the son of the late Arthur Wheeler, Sr. and Genevieve (Wolski) Wheeler.

An Air Force Veteran, Mr. Wheeler retired after more than 25 years as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. As a younger man, he enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. As the family grew, his favorite pastime became spending time with his four grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Todd Wheeler and his wife Michelle of Douglas; his daughter, Bonnie Berard and her husband Michael of North Smithfield; two sisters, Nancy Smith of Blackstone and Patricia Rogers of Melbourne, FL; and four grandchildren, Katelyn and Austin Berard and Bryan and Evan Wheeler. He was the father of the late Scott Wheeler.

Private funeral arrangements were held under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .

