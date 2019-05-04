Home

BURRILLVILLE - Carol A. (Wrenn) Roy, 76, of Mohegan, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Inpatient Center, Providence. She was the wife of the late Normand A. Roy. Born in Woonsocket, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Lena (Hebert) Wrenn.

Carol worked as an office administrator for Blue Cross for many years. She is survived by a daughter, Lisa A. Roy, of Harrisville. She was predeceased by a daughter, Tracy L. Kurtz and two brothers: Theodore and Richard Wrenn.

Carol loved cooking, needlework and gardening and as well, was an adventurous traveler. Be it traveling through Asia, Europe, or Latin America, she was game. White-water rafting, horseback riding, zip-lining...no problem! She also loved the ocean and found nothing more relaxing than being sailed around Narragansett Bay. When she was in her 30's, she decided to pursue a college degree in fashion merchandising and even did some modeling.

Family and friends are invited to attend Carol's visitation and service to be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. in the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave, Pascoag. Inurnment will be private at a later date.

www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 5, 2019
