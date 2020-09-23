BURRILLVILLE - Donna (Martin) St. Germain, age 67, was granted her angel wings on September 16, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.Donna's life would seem too short to many, but those who were touched by her understood that quality of life far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. She was born in Woonsocket, RI in 1953, and was married to her high school sweetheart, Robert, for 48 years.Donna worked for many years at A.T. Cross and before retiring, worked doing what she loved, which was country crafts. Donna devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members, including her mother, until she passed away at age 86.Donna is survived by her loving husband, Robert St. Germain of Burrillville; son, Jamie St. Germain and his wife Michelle Lobao; grandchildren Michael and Christiana; brother Michael Martin of Glocester, RI, brother, Gary Martin of New FairfieId, CT, sister, Gail Brouillard, brothers, Jeffrey, Peter, and Paul Martin, all of Woonsocket. She was preceded in death by her father, Arthur P. Martin; mother, Yvonne Martin; and sister, Karen Cote.At the family's request, no service will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket.