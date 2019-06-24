BURRILLVILLE - Mildred C. (Auger) Sheaffer, 96, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Franklin E. Sheaffer. They married July 30, 1943 and resided on Charles St. in Pascoag. Born in Pascoag, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Fannie (Creighton) Auger.

Mildred worked for the Pinellas County School System for many years before retiring in 1987.

She is survived by a son, Paul F. Sheaffer of Higden, AR; a daughter, Geraldine A. Stillwell of Apache Junction, AZ; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a sister Shirley Dinges of Pascoag. She was the sister of the late Phillip F. Auger, Dorothy Boylan, Edith Carroll, Gladys Mageau, Frances Trimble, Helen Cates and Madeline Cote.

Mildred's funeral will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 8:30 AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag Main St., Burrillville. Her calling hours will be Wednesday, June 26 from 5 to 7 PM.

