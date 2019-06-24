Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raymond J Boucher Funeral Home
272 Sayles Ave
Pascoag, RI 02859
(401) 568-5760
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Sheaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred C. (Auger) Sheaffer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mildred C. (Auger) Sheaffer Obituary
BURRILLVILLE - Mildred C. (Auger) Sheaffer, 96, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the wife of the late Franklin E. Sheaffer. They married July 30, 1943 and resided on Charles St. in Pascoag. Born in Pascoag, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Fannie (Creighton) Auger.
Mildred worked for the Pinellas County School System for many years before retiring in 1987.
She is survived by a son, Paul F. Sheaffer of Higden, AR; a daughter, Geraldine A. Stillwell of Apache Junction, AZ; three grandchildren; six great grandchildren; four great great grandchildren and a sister Shirley Dinges of Pascoag. She was the sister of the late Phillip F. Auger, Dorothy Boylan, Edith Carroll, Gladys Mageau, Frances Trimble, Helen Cates and Madeline Cote.
Mildred's funeral will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 8:30 AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag Main St., Burrillville. Her calling hours will be Wednesday, June 26 from 5 to 7 PM.
www.boucherfh.com
Published in The Woonsocket Call on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now