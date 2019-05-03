NORTH SMITHFIELD - Robert L. Bergeron, Jr., 54, of North Smithfield, died May 2, 2019 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care in Providence. He was the loving husband of Rachel (Morisseau) Bergeron and the beloved son of Robert Sr., and Jennie (Losardo) Bergeron of Woonsocket.

He was the Department Vice President of Corporate Information Systems for Amica Insurance. He was a graduate of Mount St. Charles Academy, and then Rhode Island College.

Besides his parents and wife Rachel, he is survived by their two children, Matthew Bergeron of North Smithfield, Emily Murray and her husband Derek, of North Smithfield, and grandchildren Olivia Grace Murray and Camden Robert Murray, who will be named in his honor upon his birth next month. He is also survived by Paul Whelan of Woonsocket, who was more like a brother to him than a friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 63 Church St, Slatersville. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 S. Main St., Woonsocket. Contributions in Robs memory can be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care of Rhode Island, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 - 9826. Contributions would be greatly appreciated by his family.

www.holtfuneralhome.com Published in The Woonsocket Call on May 4, 2019