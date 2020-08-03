1/1
Roger J. Bibeault
WOONSOCKET - Roger J. Bibeault, 86, of Woonsocket, died July 30, 2020 in Rhode Island Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Arline A. (Rossi) Bibeault, to whom he was married 57 years. He was a son of the late Herve and Anita (Gingras) Bibeault.

He leaves behind his daughter Lynn Lancaster and her husband, Ron, of Boylston, MA, his son Jeffrey Bibeault and his wife, Tara, of Uxbridge, MA, his daughter Paula Roberge and her husband, Raymond, of Seekonk, MA, and his five grandchildren, Nicholas Lancaster, Brandon and Dylan Bibeault, and Cassandra and Trevor Roberge. He was predeceased by his nine siblings, Edgar, Normand, and Lucien Bibeault, Therese Martel, Roland, Constance, Herve, and Bertrand Bibeault, and Jeannette Rivet.

Mr. Bibeault was a Mt. St. Charles Royal Mountie class of 1951. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Manley 00940, and he was a plank owner of that ship. In 1995, Mr. Bibeault retired from Rosenfeld Concrete after 33 years of employment and where he was a proud member of the Teamsters Local 170. He was a long time member of All Saints Parish, where he attended mass regularly with his wife. Mr. Bibeault was also a member of the Sayles Hill Rod and Gun Club for over 50 years. It was like his second home. Mr. Bibeault enjoyed playing Pitch with his friends at the Club. To many there, he was known as "Uncle Roger".

He didn't leave card playing just for the club. Family and friends will forever remember him saying: "Anyone can take a two bid."

His funeral will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in All Saints Church, 323 Rathbun St., Woonsocket. Burial will be private. Calling hours are Wednesday, from 3-6 PM in the Holt Funeral Home, 510 South Main St., Woonsocket. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented upon your arrival. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. St. Charles Academy, 800 Logee Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895.

www.holtfuneralhome.com

Published in Woonsocket Call from Aug. 3 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Funeral Home
510 S Main St
Woonsocket, RI 02895
(401) 769-0133
