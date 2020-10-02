Ambrosio II (Amby) Saavedra







Ambrosio II (Amby) Saavedra, 94, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Great-Great Grandfather, passed away peacefully in his home on September 22, 2020.



Ambrosio was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Ambrosio I and Rebecca Saavedra. He was blessed with a family of six children, 17 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and was also a great-great grandfather. His children are Theresa Bachicha (spouse pre-deceased Thomas Bachicha), Michael Saavedra (spouse Susie), Ambrosio Saavedra III (spouse Diane), Anna Mannara (spouse William Sr.), Angela Dutcher (spouse Herb), and Kathy Saavedra.



Ambrosio was a veteran of WWII who fought in the Battle of Okinawa. He enlisted in the Navy in May of 1944 when he was 18 years of age. While in the Navy he was a 1st class Seeman Seabees (Construction Battalion). He was honorably discharged in June of 1946. Ambrosio often shared stories of his experiences while serving in the Navy with family and friends. He was proud to have served his country.



After being discharge, Ambrosio started working with his Father in the construction business. He later then met his beloved wife Senaida and they celebrated 69 years of marriage. They built their house in the South Valley of Albuquerque where they raised their six children. In their later years Ambrosio and Senaida Saavedra operated the Midway Lounge in Cubero, New Mexico. That is where Ambrosio mastered the game of Pac-Man. Ambrosio and Senaida then retired from the bar business and spent their later years at their home in the South Valley of Albuquerque.



Ambrosio was a devoted Catholic. He was a parishioner of St. Edwin's Roman Catholic Church. Ambrosio enjoyed listening to music, singing, dancing, joking around and enjoyed being outdoors. But most of all, you saw the sparkle in his eye and beautiful smile on his face when he was surrounded by family and friends.



Ambrosio is preceded in death by his wife Senaida, five sisters, two brothers, his mother Rebecca, his father Ambrosio I, son-in-law Thomas Bachicha and grandson Jacob Dutcher.



Our family was blessed by his presence and Ambrosio will live on through us as we share the joys, strengths, and values he instilled on all of us. Ambrosio taught us laughter, how to share love, take care of each other, work hard and act with integrity. He also taught us to be accepting and forgiving. He was the pillar of the family and a one-of-a-kind man.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held.





