Amelia J. Bradley







Amelia J. Bradley, 75, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2020 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was born in Bellemont, Arizona on March 22, 1945, to Albert Bradley Sr. and Alma Saganey.



Amelia loved the Lord her God with all her heart and served Him with all her might. She was a devoted Christian, nurse, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was a devoted member of the All Nations Assembly of God and the Worldwide Christian Fellowship Church.



She loved and supported her family, especially her sons, Kevin, Lance, and Garrett. She nurtured and cared for her grandchildren, Seth, MiAria, and Jacee.



Amelia's selflessness and contribution to others never ended. She will be deeply missed and always remembered. In addition to her sons and grandchildren, Amelia is survived by her siblings Anita, Alfred (deceased), Alberta, Angela, Amajean, Andrew, Alvin (deceased), Anderson (deceased), Aileen, Albert Jr. (deceased), Aaron, and Arthur and their spouses, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



A private funeral service was held in Kayenta, Arizona on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store