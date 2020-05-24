Anita "Annie" Baca



December 29, 1931 â€" May 19, 2020







Annie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family. She was a much loved and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was born in Tome, NM, moved to Arizona with her family, where she met and married Victor Baca and moved back to Albuquerque. Annie was preceded into heaven by her husband of 60 years, Victor, and sons Victor Baca Jr., Gilbert Baca, and Robert (Rocky) Baca.



Annie is survived by three children, (Theresa Montano and husband Jerry, Paul Baca and wife Vicki, and Patrick Baca and his wife Rosemary).



Annie worked as a crossing guard at Armijo Elementary for 42 years and loved working with children. She loved spending time with family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Annie will be greatly missed and her spirit will always bring us joy. Funeral services are pending.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store