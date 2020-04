Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arlene M. Stegman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Arlene M. Stegman







Arlene M.



Stegman passed away at home on April 16, 2020, with Debi and Doug at her side. She loved her family and her volunteer families. She was a member of Assistance League of Albuquerque for 40 years and also volunteered for Albuquerque Reads. She joins her husband Jerry Lee Stegman and her grandson Duane in Heaven. She leaves behind her sister Shirley Hough, her brother John Larsen



(Annita), her daughter, Debi Dee (Pat), her sons Doug and Craig (Jean), grandchildren



Andrew Bolte, Topher Bolte (Jackie), Makayla Dee, Mitchell



Stegman,



Erin Stegman



Schaefer (Andrew) numerous nieces and nephews, and two great grandchildren, Daisy and Clara, with one more on her way. Memorials may be made to Assistance League of Albuquerque.



Arlene M. StegmanArlene M.Stegman passed away at home on April 16, 2020, with Debi and Doug at her side. She loved her family and her volunteer families. She was a member of Assistance League of Albuquerque for 40 years and also volunteered for Albuquerque Reads. She joins her husband Jerry Lee Stegman and her grandson Duane in Heaven. She leaves behind her sister Shirley Hough, her brother John Larsen(Annita), her daughter, Debi Dee (Pat), her sons Doug and Craig (Jean), grandchildrenAndrew Bolte, Topher Bolte (Jackie), Makayla Dee, MitchellStegman,Erin StegmanSchaefer (Andrew) numerous nieces and nephews, and two great grandchildren, Daisy and Clara, with one more on her way. Memorials may be made to Assistance League of Albuquerque. Published in Albuquerque Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Albuquerque Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close